MP seeks CM’s resignation

October 19, 2024

Congress obstructing ED, CBI probe as leaders are guilty: MLA Srivatsa

Mysuru: As the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducts raids in connection with the illegal site allotment scam involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s family members, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has called for the Chief Minister’s resignation to facilitate the investigation.

Addressing the media at the BJP city headquarters this morning, Yaduveer stated that the beneficiaries of the scam, which amounts to crores of rupees, are Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s family members. He emphasised that it would be appropriate for the CM to step down.

Supporting the ongoing investigation by the Enforcement Directorate, Yaduveer highlighted that Siddaramaiah had demanded Rs. 62 crore from MUDA in compensation to return the sites allotted to his wife B.M. Parvathi. He added that the raids were prompted by the failure of MUDA and Taluk Offices to produce relevant documents for the Central agency.

“There is a need for a thorough, independent investigation, as the Enforcement Directorate has a commendable track record. In addition to the ongoing inquiry, the agency should investigate all illegal site allotments by MUDA,” he stated, noting that a delegation of BJP leaders would soon submit a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu and Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, requesting a CBI investigation into the scam.

More flights to Mysuru soon

Responding to a question about flights from Mysore Airport, Yaduveer mentioned that the operation of more flights would only be feasible if the existing airport is upgraded.

“Currently, there is a demand for an increased fleet of ATR flights from Mysuru. A memorandum has been submitted to the Union Civil Aviation Minister to operate flights to Kochi and Goa from Mysuru and he has responded positively,” he added.

ED will not find documents from MUDA

Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa expressed his dissatisfaction over the Lokayukta’s failure to issue notices to CM Siddaramaiah and his wife Parvathi, regarding site scam. “Out of a total of 4,390 sites, only 14 have been returned. The remaining sites should also be returned,” he asserted. He indicated that the ED would not find relevant documents at MUDA, suggesting that officials might discover them during raids on the offices and residences of Minister Byrathi Suresh.

He welcomed the decision to remove MLAs as MUDA members, criticising elected representatives who, despite being based in Mandya and other locations, became MUDA members by changing their addresses.

The MLA also expressed concern over the State Government’s failure to register criminal cases and arrest the two former MUDA Commissioners.

Nothing wrong with ED probe

Former MLA and BJP City President L. Nagendra asserted that the sites had been allocated under the 50:50 scheme, disregarding a letter from the Secretary of the Department of Urban Development.

He accused the two former Commissioners responsible for the violations of being shielded from scrutiny. Nagendra urged authorities to question the two former MUDA Commissioners to uncover more information related to the scam.

“They (Congress) have been obstructing the ED and CBI investigations because they are guilty of the offence. Since the Lokayukta will not investigate the Chief Minister’s role in the case, it would be prudent for the CBI to join the ED in their probe,” he added.

Meanwhile, BJP State Spokesperson M.G. Mahesh alleged that Congress MPs Tukaram and Kumar Naik misused funds from the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited during the Lok Sabha elections in Ballari and Raichur. He demanded their suspension from elections, stating that a complaint related to the issue would be submitted to the Election Commission on Oct. 22.