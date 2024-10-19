Questions arise on authenticity of signatures; officials grilled 

October 19, 2024

Mysuru: According to sources in MUDA, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials are questioning MUDA officers regarding a letter from Parvathi that was released to the media, which had whitener applied to some of its content and reportedly contains significant discrepancies.

Specifically, the inconsistencies noted include variations in the designated areas for signatures, substantial differences in the first letter ‘P’ of Parvathi’s signature, inconsistencies in the third letter ‘R,’ and further deviations in the last letter ‘I.’

The ED is investigating allegations that the Chief Minister may have been involved in the creation of forged documents, raising doubts about the authenticity of Parvathi’s signature on several documents submitted to MUDA.

ED officials emphasised that the signatures across multiple letters exhibited varying styles, further complicating the investigation. They have pressed MUDA officials for the original documents associated with the case to clarify authenticity of signatures.

Despite initial resistance from MUDA officials, who claimed they had no relevant documents, the sustained pressure from the ED ultimately led to the provision of the necessary original records, sources indicated.

To obtain these records, MUDA Record Room Officers and Assistant Executive Engineers have been rigorously interrogated since yesterday afternoon, according to sources.