Will CBI join ED in MUDA probe?
Will CBI join ED in MUDA probe?

October 19, 2024

Mysuru: Will the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) join the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in ongoing investigation into MUDA site scam?

According to highly placed sources in MUDA, the CBI is likely to enter the probe, as the corruption involved is estimated to be in the range of thousands of crores (a conservative estimate of Rs. 4,000 crore to Rs. 5,000 crore), making it a suitable case for CBI investigation due to its extensive ramifications.

The ED has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against CM Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi and others. This report revolves around allegations of illegal money transfers linked to the land allotments, further paving the way for a CBI investigation, sources indicated.

However, with Karnataka having withdrawn its open consent for the CBI to conduct inquiries within its territory, it will be interesting to see how the CBI navigates its entry into the MUDA case, should it decide to join the investigation.

Furthermore, a petition has been filed by activist Snehamayi Krishna in the High Court, seeking a CBI investigation into MUDA scam involving the Chief Minister and his family. This petition was filed in the last week of September 2024 and is expected to be listed for hearing on Oct. 21.

