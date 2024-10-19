Day-2 of ED investigation: Whitener use in MUDA document under scanner

October 19, 2024

Ex-Mysuru DC Kumar Naik summoned by Lokayukta

Former Mysuru DC and now Raichur Congress MP G. Kumar Naik was summoned by Mysuru Lokayukta SP T.J. Udesh to Lokayukta Office this afternoon over his alleged involvement in conversion of ‘non-existent’ land. He was questioned for over two hours.

Mysuru: The Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) investigation into the allotment of 14 Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, B.M. Parvathi, in Vijayanagar Third and Fourth Stages — exchanged for her 3.16-acre land at Kesare — entered its second day today.

ED officials flagged discrepancies in Parvathi’s signatures on various documents — concerning 3.16-acre land in survey number 464 in Kesare — and noted the application of whitener on certain lines to obscure the original contents. The ED officers claim that these inconsistencies raise questions about the authenticity of the documents, suggesting possible forgery and tampering of documents, sources told Star of Mysore.

The ED investigators are receiving assistance from personnel at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Bengaluru, who have been specially summoned to analyse the contents obscured by whitener and the discrepancies in Parvathi’s signatures.

The ED is searching for the root documents related to the 3.16-acre land originally owned by Ninga. These documents include the transfer records to his son, J. Devaraju, the consent forms from other heirs of Ninga (Ninga had three sons), the documents related to MUDA’s acquisition of the land, the land purchase documents (sale deed) executed by Devaraju and B.M. Mallikarjunaswamy (CM’s brother-in-law), and the subsequent transfer of the land to Parvathi by Mallikarjunaswamy through a gift deed.

Complaint of fabrication

In his complaint to ED, social activist Snehamayi Krishna has accused Parvathi, along with KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana and others, of fabricating and tampering with documents.

In her letter, Parvathi requested alternative land in exchange for her 3.16 acres, on which MUDA had formed a layout. “So far, I have not received any compensation from MUDA. Therefore, in lieu of my 3.16 acres, I request the same extent of land (redacted by whitener) in an equivalent layout formed by MUDA. Alternatively, my land should be returned,” the letter stated.

According to Snehamayi Krishna’s complaint, following the controversy surrounding the letter, the original document bearing Parvathi’s signature was allegedly destroyed and replaced with a newly created version in the official records.

“A video has been released for public consumption, revealing the text that has been obscured by the whitener,” Krishna’s complaint asserted.