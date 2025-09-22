Dasara cultural treat at Palace
September 22, 2025

• Hariharan and team to present Ghazal and Classical Fusion this evening

• CM to present ‘Rajya Sangeetha Vidwan’ Award to Pt. M. Venkatesh Kumar

Mysuru: This year’s Dasara cultural programmes to be hosted at the Mysore Palace premises is all set to enthral audience with Dasara Cultural Sub-Committee inviting some of the best international, national and State-level artistes to perform in the backdrop of the illuminated Mysore Palace from Sept. 22 to 29.

Dasara cultural programme will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the Mysore Palace premises today at 6 pm.

The CM will also present the prestigious ‘Rajya Sangeetha Vidwan’ Award to renowned Hindustani classical vocalist Pt. M. Venkatesh Kumar on the occasion.

This will be followed by ‘Souls of India’ Ghazal and Classical Fusion by Hariharan and team.

The cultural programmes in the Palace premises will also feature Thaikkudam Bridge Musical Band (Sept. 23), Ananya Bhat (Sept. 24), Sitar maestro Dr. Mohasin Khan (Sept. 25), Karnatak and English Band by Police Band (Sept. 26), Sitarist Niladri Kumar (Sept. 27), singer Vijay Prakash (Sept. 28), folk artiste Dr. Mysore Gururaj, singers Indu Nagaraj and Lakshmi Nagaraj (Sept. 29).

