Yuva Dasara extravaganza from tomorrow

September 22, 2025

Music Composer Arjun Janya to perform on Day-1

Mysuru: The much-awaited musical extravaganza ‘Yuva Dasara’ featuring some of the best musicians will kick-off from tomorrow evening (Sept. 23) at the expansive 100-acre venue near Uttanahalli on the outskirts of Mysuru.

This year, the District Administration and Yuva Dasara Sub-Committee have invited renowned composer Arjun Janya, who has composed some of the best songs in Kannada in recent times; Devi Sri Prasad, popularly known as DSP; Bollywood composer Pritam Chakraborty; singers Sunidhi Chauhan and Jubin Nautiyal to enthral audience through some of their best songs and compositions.

Women Police Constable trainees, deployed at the Yuva Dasara venue, waiting to be briefed by the Senior Police Officials yesterday.

Ahead of the inauguration, District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa inspected the venue along with Dasara Special Officer and DC G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Yuva Dasara Deputy Special Officer and SP N. Vishnuvardhana, Mysuru Development Authority Commissioner K.R. Rakshith and others. Dr. Mahadevappa instructed officials to ensure Yuva Dasara was held smoothly with necessary arrangements including security, streetlights, parking and signages at vantage points.

YUVA DASARA SCHEDULE

• Sept. 23 Arjun Janya

• Sept. 24 Pritam Chakraborty

• Sept. 25 Jubin Nautiyal

• Sept. 26 Devi Sri Prasad (DSP)

• Sept. 27 Sunidhi Chauhan