Sanskruti Silks brings festive elegance to Mysuru at exclusive weaver prices
News

September 22, 2025

Mysuru: For over two decades, Sanskruti Silks has celebrated the elegance of Indian weaves by blending tradition with contemporary style.

Based in Bengaluru, the brand is known for its exquisite handloom silks and is bringing in their rare collections of Kanjeevarams, Pochampally Ikkats, Banarasi Silk sarees at exclusive weaver prices. Along with exquisite handloom silks, they are also binging a gorgeous range of Organza and Tissue Silks, embroidered sarees, Tassars, Eri-Silks, each crafted to evoke beauty/grace.

At Sanskruti, every piece is a tribute to India’s rich textile heritage. Their collections range from heritage Banarasis to soft pastel Organza sarees adorned with delicate details to grand Kanjivarams that begin at accessible price points. Alongside sarees, the brand also offers versatile dress materials in pure Organza, Chanderi and soft silks that are perfect for festive occasions or everyday elegance.

What makes Sanskruti truly special is its commitment to quality and customer care. With free shipping across India and thoughtfully curated collections, shopping with Sanskruti is seamless and satisfying. More than a label, it represents a philosophy — to make heritage weaves relevant, wearable and cherished across generations. This season, Mysuru gets a chance to experience the magic of Sanskruti Silks in person.

The brand is hosting an exclusive pop-up showcase at Southern Star Hotel in Mysuru on Sept.23 from 11 am onwards. Guests will have the opportunity to explore the newest collections, interact with the team and discover sarees and fabrics that perfectly complement their personal style.

Visit Sanskruti Silks at Southern Star tomorrow and celebrate the artistry of silk, colour and craftsmanship.

