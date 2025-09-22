Coffee Dasara to celebrate Kodagu’s brewing heritage

September 22, 2025

Madikeri: A unique Coffee Dasara blending festive spirit with agricultural pride will be held on Sept. 24 (Wednesday) at Gandhi Maidan in Madikeri, celebrating Kodagu’s deep-rooted coffee culture.

The event will honour coffee growers and provide valuable insights into cultivation techniques, announced H.T. Anil, Convener of Coffee Dasara.

Launched last year under the vision of Madikeri MLA Dr. Mantar Gowda, Coffee Dasara returns this year following an overwhelming response. The second edition is being organised in collaboration with the Coorg Planters’ Association.

The programme will begin at 10 am at the Sakamma Memorial Hall, named after Kodagu’s trailblazing coffee entrepreneur, the late Sakamma — Karnataka’s first woman coffee entrepreneur. Coffee stalls will be opened in her memory, celebrating her legacy.

A lecture series from 10.30 am to 1 pm will offer practical knowledge and expert guidance to coffee cultivators. At 1 pm, ten distinguished coffee growers from Kodagu will be felicitated for their exceptional contributions to the coffee industry.

Coffee on the menu

Adding a delicious twist to the festivities, culinary competitions will showcase coffee’s versatility in cooking and baking. Categories include coffee-flavoured cakes, cupcakes, brownies, biscuits, puddings, beverages, and chocolates — all celebrating coffee as both a drink and a delicacy.

This year’s Coffee Dasara will feature 35 stalls highlighting coffee-related products, information and innovations. Speciality brews will be served by local cafés, while major exhibits will be set up by the Indian Coffee Board, Horticulture Department, Industries Department, HOPCOMS, Nandini Dairy and the Kodagu Coffee Growers’ Cooperative Society, among others.

Coffee Dasara continues to honour Kodagu’s rich coffee heritage by blending tradition, innovation and community pride. This vibrant event not only celebrates the region’s global reputation for coffee cultivation but also strengthens the bond between growers, producers and coffee lovers.