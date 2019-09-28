Dasara begins tomorrow

September 28, 2019

Novelist Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa to inaugurate 10-day festivities atop Chamundi Hill between 9.39 am and 10.25 am

Mysuru: The Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill is all set for the inauguration of 10-day Dasara festivities tomorrow (Sept.29).

Celebrated littérateur and Saraswathi Samman awardee Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa will inaugurate the ‘Naada Habba’ by offering prayers and showering flowers on the presiding deity placed in a specially decorated silver chariot, between 9.39 am and 10.25 am in the auspicious Vrischka lagna, in the presence of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and other dignitaries.

Prior to the inauguration, Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa and CM Yediyurappa will offer prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari in the Temple.

Speaking to SOM this morning, the Temple Chief Priest Dr. N. Shashishekar Dixit said that rituals will begin at the Hill Temple with the performance of Mahanyasa Poorvaka Rudrabhisheka, Panchamruthabhisheka and other associated rituals at 4.30 am, following which the ‘Utsava Murti’ (procession idol) will be placed in the silver chariot.

Pointing out that the Hill Temple will be specially decorated with different alankaras on all the 10 days of the Navaratri, Dixit said that the ‘Utsava Murti’ (idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari) was brought from the Chamundi Thotti in the city Palace premises three days ago and pujas, homas and hawanas are being performed daily.

The ‘Utsava Murti’ will be brought to the Palace premises a couple of hours before the commencement of Jumboo Savari on Oct.8 and placed on the Ambari (Golden Howdah), he said.

Continuing, Dixit said that after the demise of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, the idol of Goddess Bhuvaneshwari was carried in the procession. But later on, the Chamundi Hill Temple Management decided to have Chamundeshwari idol following which National awardee sculptor N.S. Janardhan Murthy of the city sculpted a eight hand Goddess Chamundeshwari killing demon Mahishasura under her feet, which is being carried in the howdah since 1990, he said and added that Durbar Utsava will take place at the Hill Temple on all the nine days of Navaratri between 5 pm and 5.30 pm.

With Dasara inauguration tomorrow, stage has been erected to accommodate more than 30 guests and VIPs. Seating arrangements have been made for 800 dignitaries.

The Police have made tight security arrangements. The multi-level parking lot atop the Hill is ready for vehicle parking.

