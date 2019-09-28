Novelist Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa to inaugurate 10-day Dasara festivities atop Chamundi Hill tomorrow

September 28, 2019

Mysuru: Veteran Littérateur and Saraswathi Samman awardee Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa will inaugurate Mysuru Dasara-2019, atop Chamundi Hill in the auspicious Vrischika lagna between 9.39 am and 10.25 am tomorrow (Sept.29).

Bhyrappa will set off the 10-day Navaratri Festival by offering puja to Goddess Chamundeshwari, in the presence of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Union Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Prahlad Joshi and Suresh Angadi, Deputy Chief Ministers Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Govind Karjol and Laxman Savadi, District Minister V. Somanna and a host of other Ministers.

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda will preside. Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, Deputy Mayor Shafi Ahmed, ZP President Parimala Shyam, Vice-President Gowramma Somashekar, TP President Kalamma Kemparamaiah and a host of other people representatives will be present.

Following the inauguration, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will inaugurate Dasara Wrestling Contest at D. Devaraj Urs Multipurpose Stadium in Dasara Exhibition premises at 3.30 pm and Dasara Exhibition at 4 pm.

In other programmes of the day (Sept.29), Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate Police Help Desk (kiosk) atop Chamundi Hill at 10 am, while District Minister V. Somanna will inaugurate Dasara Kreeda Jyothi atop the Hill at 10.20 am, Deputy CM Govind M. Karjol, also PWD Minister, will inaugurate Dasara Film Festival at Kalamandira at 11 am, Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda will inaugurate Adventure Sports at KRS Backwaters at Hosa Hundavadi at 12.30 pm, Deputy CM and Higher Education Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan will inaugurate Aahara Mela (Food Mela) at Bharat Scouts and Guides Ground at 2 pm, RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa will inaugurate Dasara Flower Show at Kuppanna Park at 4.30 pm, MP Pratap Simha will inaugurate ‘Makkala Kreeda Ranga’ at Kuppanna Park at 4.45 pm, Toursm Minister C.T. Ravi will inaugurate Book Expo at CADA Office Ground at 5 pm and Revenue Minister R. Ashok will inaugurate illumination at Hasiru Mantapa on New Sayyaji Rao Road at 6.15 pm.

On Sept.30: Women and Child Welfare Minister Shashikala Jolle will inaugurate Rangoli Contest in front of the city Palace at 7.30 am, following which she will inaugurate Mahila Dasara at J.K. Grounds at 11 am.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar will inaugurate ‘Makkala Dasara’ at Jaganmohan Palace at 9 am, while KR MLA S.A. Ramdas will inaugurate Yoga Dasara at Oval Grounds at 5 pm.

On Oct.1: Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will inaugurate Dasara Sports Meet at Chamundi Vihar Stadium at 4.30 pm, while World Women’s Badminton Champion P.V. Sindhu will inaugurate ‘Yuva Dasara’ at Maharaja’s College Ground at 6 pm.

Earlier in the day (Oct.1), KR MLA S.A. Ramdas will inaugurate Heritage Walk at 7.30 am, while MP Pratap Simha will inaugurate ‘Yoga Vahini’ at Saugandhika Park, Kuvempunagar, at 8 am, Chamarajanagar MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad will inaugurate Raitha Dasara Procession in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at Palace North Gate at 9.30 am, Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy will inaugurate Agricultural Expo at J.K. Grounds at 10.30 am, Fisheries Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari will inaugurate ‘Matsya Mela’ at J.K. Grounds at 11 am, Major Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar will inaugurate Raitha Dasara at the MMC&RI Platinum Jubilee Hall, J.K. Grounds at 11 am, Women and Child Welfare Minister Shashikala Jolle will inaugurate ‘Janapada Siri’ at J.K. Grounds at 11 am.

On Oct.2: MLA S.A. Ramdas will inaugurate ‘Yoga Sambhrama’ at the Palace premises at 6 am, while Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda will flag off ‘Cyclothon’ at Bannur Road Junction on Outer Ring Road at 7 am, Mines and Geology Minister C.C. Patil will inaugurate Raitha Dasara Sports Meet at J.K. Grounds at 9 am, Health Minister B. Sriramulu will inaugurate State-level Dasara Yoga Contest at P. Kalingarao Auditorium in Dasara Exhibition premises at 9 am, renowned poet and Padma Shri awardee Dr. Doddarange Gowda will inaugurate ‘Dasara Kavigoshti’ at Jaganmohan Palace at 10.30 am, NR MLA Tanveer Sait will inaugurate ‘Chinnara Dasara’ at J.K. Grounds at 11 am, Excise Minister H. Nagesh will inaugurate Fine Arts & Handicrafts Expo at Kalamadira at 11 am and well-known spiritual writer C.S. Mangalamma will inaugurate Heritage Hairstyle contest at the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage Office auditorium in Dasara Exhibition premises at 11 am.

On Oct.3: Deputy CM and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi will inaugurate ‘Dasara Darshini,’ a Dasara tour programme for villagers and tribal people who have not watched Dasara at Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the Palace North Gate at 9 am, while MLA G.T. Devegowda will launch Traditional Games Competition at the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage office in Dasara Exhibition premises at 10 am, Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra will inaugurate Talent Show by Specially abled Children at J.K. Grounds at 11 am and Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan will distribute prizes to the winners of the State-level Cow Milking Contest at J.K. Grounds at 5.30 pm.

On Oct.4: MP Pratap Simha will inaugurate Yoga Chain in the Palace premises at 6 am, while Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambarish will inaugurate ‘Hasyotsava,’ a humour event at J.K. Grounds at 11 am and District Minister V. Somanna will take part in the valedictory of Dasara Sports Meet at Chamundi Vihar Stadium, Nazarbad, at 4 pm.

On Oct.5: Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra will inaugurate ‘Swachh Sarvekshan Yoga’ for civic workers at Sougandhika Park in Kuvempunagar at 8 am, while Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate Police Band at the Palace premises at 6 pm.

On Oct.6: Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda will inaugurate ‘Yoga Charana,’ a Yoga Trekking event, at the foot of Chamundi Hill, at 6 am, while NR MLA Tanveer Sait will flag off Half-Marathon Run at Chamundi Vihar Stadium at 7 am.

Jumboo Savari inauguration on Oct.8 between 4.31 pm and 4.57 pm

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will inaugurate the Dasara Procession (Jumboo Savari), that marks the end of the 10-day Navaratri celebration, at the Palace premises in the auspicious Kumbha lagna between 4.31 pm and 4.57 pm on Oct.8 in the presence of the titular head of Mysuru Royal Family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar as the chief guest.

Earlier, Nandi Dhwaja Puja will be performed at the Palace North Gate (Balarama Gate) between 2.15 pm and 2.58 pm in Makara lagna. After culmination of the procession, the Torchlight Parade will take place at the Torchlight Parade Ground in Bannimantap, with Governor Vajubhai R. Vala inaugurating the event at 7 pm.

Cultural events at Palace

The following cultural events will be held at Palace premises everyday from 6 pm onwards during Navaratri celebrations:

Sept.29: ‘Sri Vidya Asthana Natya’ dance based on the work of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar by Vidu. Dr. Radhika Nandakumar, Mysuru; Gazal by Pt. Pankaj Udhas, Mumbai.

Sept.30: Mohana Veena recital by Pt. Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Jaipur; Sugama Sangeetha by Archana Udupa, Bengaluru.

Oct.1: Violin Duet by Dr. Mysore Manjunath & Mysore Nagaraj.

Oct.2: Mass Veena Recital by Dr. Suma Sudhindra, Bengaluru and troupe.

Oct.3: ‘Gaana Sambhrama’ by renowned singer Vijay Prakash.

Oct.4: Dance Feature by specially abled from Miracle On Wheels troupe, Bengaluru.

Oct.5: ‘Yuva Gaana Siri’ by Sriharsha and troupe, Mysuru.

Oct.6: Dance Feature by Sambhrama Dance Academy, Bengaluru; ‘Sangeetha Sudhe’ by Sangeetha Katti, Bengaluru.

