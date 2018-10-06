Dasara Gold Cards on sale

Mysuru: As many as 285 Dasara Gold Cards have been sold online so far after the District Administration launched it four days back. The cards were launched on Oct.1 and made available online to public on Oct. 2 on Dasara official website www.mysoredasara.gov.in.

The Dasara Executive Committee had printed 1,000 such cards and each card is priced at Rs.3,999 and only one person can enjoy the privileges per card. Last year, the Gold Cards were priced at Rs. 7,500 and two people could gain access to various events. This year, however, the price has been fixed at Rs. 3,999 with entry for one person.

The Gold Card gives access to Dasara programmes including the inauguration of the famed Jumboo Savari inside the Mysore Palace and various tourist spots of Mysuru during Dasara. There will be separate seating arrangements for Gold Card-holders at all Dasara venues including Torch Light Parade Grounds at Bannimantap.

The card holders will have free entry to following places from Oct.10 to 19 in city: Mysuru Zoo, Jaganmohan Art Gallery, Karanji Lake Nature Park, Rail Museum, Regional Museum of Natural History (RMNH), Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary, KRS and Brindavan Gardens, Chamundi Temple (VIP darshan), St Philomena’s Cathedral and Dasara Exhibition.

Speaking to SOM, Tourism Dy. Director H.P. Janardhan said that the District Administration printed just 1,000 cards this year. More number of cards will be printed if need arises. Last year, more than 1,000 cards were sold out in a matter of days. The administration is selling the cards through online and through selected agencies due to the risk involved. A person can purchase only two cards and this is to stop misuse.

For booking: Tourists can avail information about the Gold Card and purchase them online at www.mysoredasara.gov.in between Oct.10 and 19.

Tourists can also purchase them at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office by paying cash or by drawing a Demand Draft (DD) in favour of Dasara Special Officer and the DC.

For details, contact Ph: 0821-2423800 or Mob: 82173-95364 or Toll Free No. 1077 or e-mail: [email protected]