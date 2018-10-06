District Minister interacts with PSI probationers

Mysuru: Taking time off from his hectic schedule, District Minister G.T. Devegowda (GTD) interacted with PSI probationers, who are undergoing training at Karnataka Police Academy (KPA) in city this morning. During the interaction, GTD is said to have told that it was a welcome sign that more and more number of highly qualified and technical graduates were showing interest in joining the Police force.

Pointing out that till recently, only conventional graduates (BA, B.Com etc) were interested in joining the Police department, the Minister said that the entry of highly qualified and technical personnel will be more advantageous for the department.

Stating that the Karnataka Police have earned a good name in Policing, Devegowda called upon the probationers to work only as per law and thus ensure the safety and security of the common man, besides protecting public properties and maintenance of law and order.

The Minister is said to have advised the probationers that it was their responsibility to ensure that the guilty are punished and at the same time, the innocents are saved from punishment.