Dasara Drone Show on Oct. 1, 2; trial run on Sept. 28, 29

August 30, 2025

Venue: Torchlight Parade Grounds, Bannimantap

Mysore/Mysuru: This Dasara promises a bonanza for spectators at the Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap. In addition to the famous Torchlight Parade and the recently announced Dasara Air Show, the venue will also host the much-anticipated Dasara Drone Show, which was a runaway hit last year.

Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy chaired a preliminary meeting at Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Head Office in Vijayanagar yesterday to discuss arrangements for the Drone Show and Dasara Illumination.

During the meeting, he suggested Sept. 28 and 29 as the tentative dates for the drone show trial run. The DC directed officials to ensure that both the Drone Show and Dasara Illumination are executed seamlessly. The main Drone Show will be held on Oct. 1 and Oct. 2.

“Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap will host the Torchlight Parade and the Dasara Air Show, and now the Drone Show as well. We must ensure that all three events are conducted in a hassle-free manner,” he said.