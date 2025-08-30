‘Stop playing politics over Dasara’

August 30, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Member of erstwhile Mysore Royal Family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar has said, politics in the name of Dasara festival so far, was more than suffice and is better to stop at this juncture.

Speaking to media persons here this morning, Pramoda Devi said: “I don’t want to comment on the Government’s decision on selecting the inaugurator for Dasara. The matter is purely between them.”

Reiterating her stand on Dasara celebrated by erstwhile Royal Family and the Govt., Pramoda Devi said: “Government-sponsored Dasara is not a part of our tradition. We continue to celebrate Dasara privately and the Government does on its own, with no association between the two separate events.”

Saying it loud and again that, Chamundi Hill belongs to Hindu community, Pramoda Devi said, the deity, a Hindu, is the house deity of Yadu Vamsha (to which Wadiyars belong to). Chamundeshwari, is akin to mother and all puja rituals at the temple are conducted as per Hindu tradition. “Let the politicians say whatever they want to, nothing happens as they desire. There is a legal dispute over the matters related to temple, still being heard by the Court. Though, an Authority has been constituted, it is invalid, as a clarity can be obtained only after Court awards a judgement. It has been 70 years since we are fighting the legal battle, but feel disappointed over how the temple was drawn to score a political point,” she rued.