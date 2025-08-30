No issue, if Banu Mushtaq inaugurates Dasara with…

August 30, 2025

Hubli: Former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha, in a sarcastic tone, asked whether the Goddess Chamundeshwari, adorned with arishina-kumkuma on her forehead, will be accepting Banu Mushtaq, when it was not possible for her to enter the Mosque.

Participating in Ganeshotsava organised at Edgah Grounds here, Simha, who claimed to be having immense respect for Mushtaq, however, questioned ‘was it necessary to select Banu Mushtaq, for the inauguration of Mysuru Dasara, which is considered as a crown of Hindu religion.’

There are no qualms, if Banu Mushtaq inaugurates Dasara, sporting arishina-kumkuma on her forehead and wears flower in hair, said Simha.