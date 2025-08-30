Yaduveer seeks clarification from Mushtaq on Kannadambe

August 30, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Close on the heels of finding no fault in the selection of writer Banu Mushtaq, to inaugurate Dasara, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, has made a U-turn.

Yaduveer, speaking to media persons yesterday has said, Banu Mushtaq, should first clarify about her earlier statement on Kannadambe. If not, there is an objection to Mushtaq inaugurating Dasara.

“I saw the video clip of her earlier speech on Kannadambe, for which she has to either issue a clarification or withdraw the statement. I go by the party’s stand,” said Yaduveer.