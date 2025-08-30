‘Muslims, integral part of Dasara’

August 30, 2025

Activist Abdul Razak makes a mention of historical records to defend writer Banu Mushtaq’s selection to inaugurate Dasara-2025

Bengaluru: Amid the raging debate over the selection of International Booker Prize Winner Banu Mushtaq, for the inauguration of Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara-2025 scheduled from Sept. 22 to Oct. 2, with pro-Hindu and BJP leaders, raising voice of dissent, Muslim leaders and activists have come out in support of the State Govt.

Abdul Razak, a Muslim activist, has cited historical records, which has a mention of Islamic historians being the first to document about Dasara way back in 1442. Moreover, it is Muslims again, who are involved in mounting the Golden Howdah on elephant, for Jumboo Savari.

Reacting to media reports, Razak said, “Banu Mushtaq, can be described as a proud Kannadiga for bringing the coveted honour of International Booker Prize to Kannada. The woman, who brought honour at the international level, has been considered for Dasara honour by the CM. Hence, fatwa cannot be issued in these matters.”

As a Dewan, Sir M. Mirza Ismail has made elaborate contributions to Bengaluru. Didn’t the Wadiyar of Mysore invite Mirza Ismail for Dasara? The tradition of herding Dasara elephants to Imam Dargah, prior to Jumboo Savari, is still in practice, argued Razak. When there was no issue during the year, when poet K.S. Nissar Ahmed was selected to inaugurate Dasara, former MP Prathap Simha is creating unwanted fuss only to be in news all the time, he retorted.

Fatwa Institutions nod must: Moulana

On the other hand, Moulana Dr. Mohamed Maqsood Imran Rashadi, Chief Imam of Jamia Masjid, has said, while there is no objection for Banu Mushtaq participating in Dasara, she has to seek the permission of Fatwa Institution, prior to performing puja to the Goddess.

“There is nothing wrong in attending the puja, while priests or others shall be performing puja rituals. However, if there is a practice of actively performing puja rituals to the Chamundi or taking aarti, permission has to be sought from Fatwa Institution. However, it is left for the prerogative of the Institution to decide, as I can only advise Banu Mushtaq,” he said.