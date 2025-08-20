Bengaluru stadium stampede shadow on Dasara procession: Public access to old structures Barred
August 20, 2025
  • Lansdowne, Devaraja Market and other heritage buildings on Raja Marga to be completely sealed: DC
  • As Govt. reduces number of visitors by 11,000, only 48,000 can watch Jumboo Savari at Mysore Palace

Mysore/Mysuru: The tragic stampede at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on June 4, 2025, seems to have cast a dark shadow on the famed Dasara procession.

In the wake of the tragedy where 11 youths died in the stampede that occurred at the stadium during RCB team’s IPL victory celebrations, the Mysuru District Administration is leaving no stone unturned for ensuring the safety of tourists and visitors who throng the city for Jumboo Savari on Oct. 2, 2025.

Highlighting the  safety and security measures taken by the District Administration, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth  Reddy, who is also the Dasara Special Officer, told Star of Mysore this morning that all dilapidated, weak and precarious buildings along the Raja Marga (Dasara procession route) — Lansdowne building, Devaraja Market, Visvesvaraya building at K.R. Circle, Government Ayurveda College and such other buildings on Sayyaji Rao Road — will be completely blocked from public access well in advance to prevent people from climbing them to watch procession from the roof top.

Police have been instructed to strictly monitor such sealed buildings all throughout the day and thwart any attempts by the crowd to occupy the buildings.

Stating that the Police are also asked to keep a watch on people climbing trees and tall installations like towers, the DC  said, however, there will be no restrictions on the number of people who gather along the main thoroughfares of the city.

The DC further said that all appropriate measures would be in place to ensure the safety of lakhs of spectators.

A safe and incident-free Vijayadashami procession is the utmost priority of the administration, the DC added.

