Dasara 2025 accounts: Yuva Dasara costliest event at Rs. 15.94 crore

May 5, 2026

Total receipts: Rs. 45.03 crore

Total expenditure: Rs. 42.95 crore

Surplus: Rs. 2.94 crore

Mysore/Mysuru: Six months after the Dasara 2025 celebrations, the Mysuru District Administration has finally released the expenditure statement, revealing that a total of Rs. 42,95,27,007 was spent on the annual festival.

According to a press release, the festival was planned on a grand scale last year following abundant rainfall that filled reservoirs well ahead of schedule.

The State Government had sanctioned Rs. 30 crore for the celebrations, while the Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) contributed Rs. 10 crore. In addition, sponsorships fetched Rs. 1,81,96,000.00 and ticket sales generated Rs. 3,21,92,055.00.

Overall, the total receipts stood at Rs. 45,03,88,055.00, leaving a surplus of Rs. 2.94 crore after meeting expenses.

The expenditure statement details spending across various events and committees. A major share went towards arrangements related to welcome, invitations and venue management, which together accounted for Rs. 5,57,37,095.00.

The iconic Jumboo Savari procession cost Rs. 1.60 crore, while the Torchlight Parade at Bannimantap required Rs. 1.48 crore. Tableaux presentations were organised at a cost of Rs. 7 lakh and the Raitha Dasara was held with an expenditure of Rs. 52 lakh.

Cultural programmes accounted for Rs. 2.08 crore, while fine arts events cost Rs. 22 lakh and the poets’ meet Rs. 68.9 lakh. Yoga Dasara was conducted with Rs. 23 lakh.

Yuva Dasara emerged as the single largest component of the celebrations, with an expenditure of Rs. 15.94 crore, while the Yuva Sambhrama added another Rs. 2.52 crore. Mahila and Makkala Dasara were organised at a cost of Rs. 40 lakh.

The Dasara Film Festival required Rs. 40.5 lakh, wrestling competitions Rs. 49 lakh and Rs. 80 lakh was allocated to the Forest Department for elephant care and management.

Celebrations at Nanjangud’s Srikanteshwara temple cost Rs. 60 lakh, while the Navarathri Rangotsava at Rangayana was conducted with Rs. 10 lakh. In total, these programmes accounted for Rs. 33,72,27,095.00.

Apart from event-related spending, Rs. 5,73,72,727.00 was allocated to implementation officers. The Dasara Air Show by the Indian Air Force was organised at a cost of Rs. 55 lakh.

The Mandya Deputy Commissioner’s office received Rs. 2 crore towards Srirangapatna Dasara, while the Karnataka Exhibition Authority was given Rs. 55 lakh. Payments towards IT and GST amounted to Rs. 37.27 lakh and Rs. 2 lakh was released to the Kannada Book Authority.