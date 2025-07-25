Dasara 2025: Gajapayana at Veeranahosahalli Gate on Aug. 4

July 25, 2025

Nine elephants led by Captain Abhimanyu to reach Mysuru in first batch

Kaveri gets berth in Dasara jumbo squad after six years

Mysore/Mysuru: The first batch of nine Dasara elephants led by Captain and Golden Howdah carrier Abhimanyu will be taking part in Gajapayana, the traditional march of Dasara elephants to Mysuru to be held at Veeranahosahalli Gate near Hunsur on Aug. 4.

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre released the list and poster of the first batch of nine elephants at Vikasa Soudha in Bengaluru yesterday.

The first batch of elephants comprises 59-year-old Abhimanyu from Mathigodu Elephant Camp in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve; 53-year-old Prashanth from Dubare Elephant Camp in Madikeri Division; 25-year-old Bheema from Mathigodu Elephant Camp; 42-year-old Mahendra from Mathigodu Elephant Camp; 45-year-old Dhananjaya from Dubare Elephant Camp; 26-year-old Kanjan from Dubare Elephant Camp; 40-year-old Ekalavya from Mathigodu Elephant Camp; 45-year-old Kaveri from Dubare Elephant Camp and 54-year-old Lakshmi from Balle Elephant Camp in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve.

Speaking after releasing the list and poster containing the details of the nine Dasara elephants (7 males and two females), Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre said that Gajapayana will be held on Aug. 4 at Veeranahosahalli Gate and added that a total of 14 elephants will take part in Dasara Mahotsava – 2025 out of which nine elephants will be reaching Mysuru in the first batch.

Continuing, he said that Abhimanyu, who has been carrying the Golden Howdah with the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari in it since five years will be leading the Dasara jumbo squad this year too. Housed in Mathigodu Elephant Camp in Nagarahole Forest, Abhimanyu has so far participated in over 300 wild elephant capturing operations and more than 80 tiger capturing operations, he added.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force Meenakshi Negi, Chief Wildlife Warden Prabhash Chandra Ray, Principal Secretary (Forests) Manoj Kumar, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Forest Conservation) Mahesh B. Shirur, Conservator of Forests (Mysuru Circle) Dr. Malathi Priya and Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Dr. I.B. Prabhu Gowda Biradar were present.