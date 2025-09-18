Trees to stay lit this Dasara

September 18, 2025

• CESC caught between sparkle and green concerns; cites lack of time to remove serial lights

• Despite rules, Forest Department defends selective removal as a ‘balanced approach’

Mysore/Mysuru: Responding to mounting public pressure, the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC), which is handling the illumination of Mysuru city for the upcoming Dasara festivities, has begun removing string and fairy lights wrapped around trees.

However, the removal process appears highly selective — only a few trees along certain roads have been cleared, while most remain untouched.

This partial action goes against the clear directives issued by Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, CESC Chairman and MLA Ramesh Babu Bandisiddegowda, and Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, who were recently briefed by environmental activists on the harmful impact of decorative lighting on trees.

Environmentalists argue that wrapping trees with wires and bulbs hinders their growth, causes physical injuries to bark and branches, and can lead to long-term deterioration. They point to Section 8 of the Karnataka Tree Preservation Act, 1976, which categorises such practices as punishable offences.

To raise awareness, activists had recently met senior officials and even staged an Appiko Chaluvali — a symbolic tree-hugging protest — calling out what they described as official apathy toward urban greenery.

Lack of time: CESC

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, CESC Managing Director K.M. Munigopalraju said that serial lights had been removed from select stretches, including 100 ft. Road (Chamaraja Double Road) starting from Ramaswamy Circle, near Kalamandira and on Lalitha Mahal Road. “Dasara begins on Sept. 22, and time is limited. We do not have sufficient time to remove all the lights and simultaneously make alternative arrangements,” he said.

However, all trees were still decked with serial lights, with no visible removal on Lalitha Mahal Road this morning as claimed by CESC.

The situation was similar across other major routes, including Kalamandira, Maharani Junior College, Vinayakanagar (Paduvarahalli) to Field Marshal Cariappa Circle (Metropole Circle), Kautilya Circle near Crawford Hall, Krishnaraja Boulevard, Ramaswamy Circle and Chamaraja Double Road, where trees remained fully wrapped in lights.

Picture shows the illuminated trees on the same stretch yesterday.

A balanced approach: DCF

Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), Mysuru Territorial Division, K. Paramesh, acknowledged that lights were being removed only from select trees.

“Not all trees are made free of lights. Before removing the lights, our staff examines each tree. The lights are removed only if they are found to affect tree growth or if the tree has bird nests,” he explained.

When asked why only a handful of trees were given this treatment, Paramesh defended the selective approach, saying, “Illumination is the main attraction of Dasara. We cannot remove lights from all trees. We are trying to strike a balance — preserving the beauty of illumination and addressing environmental concerns.”

When questioned about Forest Department rules prohibiting lights on trees, Paramesh admitted that such rules exist but had never been enforced in previous years. “This year, environmental activists and the media have strongly campaigned against fixing lights to trees,” he said.

“While the rule exists, it is not practical to remove all serial lights, especially so close to Dasara,” he added.