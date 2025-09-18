Dasara Yuva Sambhrama Day-8: Guarantee Schemes, Robot dance…

September 18, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The eighth day of Dasara Yuva Sambhrama underscored the popularity of five Guarantee Schemes of the State Government, at Open Air Theatre, Manasagangothri in the city yesterday.

The student troupe of Sri Y.M. Manjunatha Swamy First Grade College, Yelandur in Chamarajanagar district, presented a special ballet on Guarantee Schemes. Students dressed as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, played a perfect denouement, to the applause of the gathering, who showered praise with deafening sound of whistles and applauds.

In all, 59 college troupes from various parts of the State, showcased their talent on myriad themes, namely, portraying the glory of Karnataka, patriotic spirit, folklore, Karnataka Police, challenges faced by the soldiers in war field, tradition of Kannada literature, life story of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and the contributions of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar.

For the fans of western dance, snappy robot dance (walking robot dance) was performed to foot tapping music, while for those having a taste for mythology dance ballet on the prominent sequences drawn from epics Mahabharata and Ramayana was staged in a perfect symmetry. Desi Culture too was highlighted with Suggimane and Huli Vesha dance performances.

Wushu prodigy G. Pranathi of Gayathripuram in city, who recently won Gold Medal in Batumi Open International Wushu Tournament, was felicitated by Yuva Sambhrama Sub-Committee yesterday. She showcased some of the moves of the martial art, keeping the audience hooked for some time.

Robot…

Snappy Robot, introduced by Kunte Bille Kannada film crew, was the showstopper. The robot moved its legs to the ensemble of music, leaving the gathering spellbound, who showered praises with a huge round of applause.

Valedictory

Dasara Yuva Sambhrama 2025, that unfolded on Sept. 10, will be concluding today (Sept. 18) after nine-day long cultural extravaganza.

District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, will be present during the valedictory session.

Media pushed to the corner!

Even as the youths were treated to the beats of music and dance at Dasara Yuva Sambhrama, media persons were left in lurch, with neither of the officials nor Dasara Yuva Sambhrama Sub-Committee caring a hoot for the scribes.

Like every year, the officials and the office-bearers of Dasara Yuva Sambhrama Sub-Committee enjoyed royal treatment, with everything at their disposal. The media gallery was occupied by the juries of the events, who brought along with them their family members, leaving no space for the media persons.

There were complaints of media persons denied access to the venue despite producing their identity cards, with the Police refusing to allow inside. Not ignoring the call of duty, the scribes were forced to make space on their own amid the jostling crowd, standing through whole of the event for hours, to cover the same.

If this is the situation at the very start of the Dasara festivities, one can only wonder what awaits journalists in the coming days, with five days still left for the grand inauguration atop Chamundi Hill on Sept. 22.