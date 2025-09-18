Dasara inauguration on Sept. 22: KR Sub-Division Cops conduct  route march atop Chamundi Hill
September 18, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: With Nada Habba Dasara scheduled to be inaugurated on Sept. 22 atop Chamundi Hill, Krishnaraja (KR) Sub-Division Police conducted a route march atop the Hill this morning.

Following  the controversy surrounding the selection of International Booker Prize winning author Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Dasara, the City Police have drawn elaborate   security measure.

About 75 Police personnel including five Inspectors led by KR Inspector Dhanaraj, who assembled atop the  Hill, took out a route march at about 5 am, covering every street atop the Hill. The Police also conducted route march at Devikere, view point and the Hill Temple surroundings,                                  besides holding discussions with village elders.

The Police personnel climbing the steps of Devikere after conducting an inspection atop Chamundi Hill.

The Police sought village elders co-operation for the success of Dasara inauguration by preventing any untoward incidents.

