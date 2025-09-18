Banu Mushtaq Dasara inauguration row: Supreme Court to urgently hear plea challenging State move

September 18, 2025

New Delhi: The Supreme Court this morning agreed to hear a petition challenging the Karnataka Government’s decision to invite International Booker Prize winner and Kannada writer Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara festival atop Chamundi Temple on Sept. 22, which has triggered a political slugfest between the Congress Government and the State’s BJP leadership.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai agreed to the urgent listing of the case filed by Bengaluru resident H.S. Gaurav after it was orally mentioned by a counsel, who said a “non-Hindu has been invited to perform the ‘Agra Puja’ (first prayers) in the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Temple as part of the Dasara festival in Karnataka.”

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C.M. Joshi of the Karnataka High Court had on Sept.15 rejected a batch of petitions claiming that Mushtaq’s participation would hurt the sentiments of people as she has made “anti-Hindu” statements in the past.

The High Court said Banu Mushtaq is an accomplished person and none of the guarantees recognised under Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution are offended in the case.

Participation of a person practising a particular faith or religion in celebrations of festivals of other religions does not offend the rights available under the Constitution of India, the High Court ruled.

“In our view, the extension of invitation to respondent No.4 does not fall foul of any of the values enshrined in the Constitution of India,” it said.