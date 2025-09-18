ED gets Dinesh Kumar’s custody for 9 days

September 18, 2025

Bengaluru: In a major development in MUDA scam, a Bengaluru Court has remanded former MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody for 9 days.

Officials said that they have obtained crucial bank documents and transaction records, which indicate suspicious fund transfers. To unravel the full scope of the conspiracy, the ED requested 14 days of custody.

Dinesh Kumar’s legal team strongly opposed the plea, arguing that the ED had remained inactive for over a year and was now suddenly pushing for custody. They said that he had already submitted all requested documents and was cooperating fully with the investigation.

The defence also cited Dinesh Kumar’s health issues, including asthma and drew a comparison with the interim bail granted to former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in another case.

However, the Court rejected the interim bail plea, observing that Dinesh was not a politician and that such comparisons were irrelevant to the MUDA case. After hearing both sides, the Judge ordered that Dinesh be remanded to ED custody till Sept. 26.