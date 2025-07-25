Stampede at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium: State Government to take legal action against RCB and KSCA
News, Top Stories

Stampede at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium: State Government to take legal action against RCB and KSCA

July 25, 2025

Bengaluru: Approving the findings of Justice John Michael D’Cunha Report on the stampede outside M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on June 4 that claimed 11 lives during the RCB’s (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) IPL victory celebrations, the State Cabinet on Thursday decided to initiate legal action against multiple parties, including IPL franchise RCB, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and event Management Company DNA Network.

Briefing presspersons after the Cabinet meeting here yesterday, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K.Patil said a decision was also taken to initiate departmental enquiry against 5 suspended Police Officers, who included  the then Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayanand, IGP Vikas Kumar Vikash, DCP (West) Shekhar H. Tekkannavar,  ACP C. Balakrishna and Cubbon Park Police Inspector A.K. Girish, for failing to control the situation.

“The cabinet decided to take action in accordance with D’Cunha Commission’s recommendations,” Patil pointed out.

Action against government officials depends on the outcome of the Departmental enquiry, he said adding that ‘Legal action includes both Civil and Criminal cases.’

The one-man Judicial Commission headed by Justice John Michael D’Cunha had named KSCA President Raghuram Bhat, former Secretary A. Shankar, former Treasurer E.S. Jayaram, RCB Vice-President Rajesh Menon, DNA Network Managing Director T. Venkatavardhan and Vice-President Sunil Mathur, among others, as responsible for the unfortunate stampede incident on June 4.

