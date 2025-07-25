Four-day Mysore Science Theatre Festival begins

July 25, 2025

Dr. Annapurni Subramaniam, Director, Indian Institute of Astrophysics, presents Violin Concert on inaugural day

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. Annapurni Subramaniam, Director of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Bengaluru, presented a violin concert, marking the inauguration of four-day eighth Mysore Science Theatre Festival at RamaGovinda Rangamandira, Ramakrishnanagar in the city yesterday. The theatre festival concludes on July 27.

The Festival is organised by The Mysore Science Theatre Festival Trust, in association with the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Bengaluru, Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement (SVYM), Mysuru, Parivarthana Ranga Samaja, Arivu Ranga and Kalasuruchi with support from Kutuhali-Kannada, a Kannada science magazine, Mysuru.

Dr. Annapurni Subramaniam played the composition of erstwhile Maharaja of Mysore Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, namely ‘Sri Mahaganapathim Bhajeham’ in Atana raga, G.N. Balasubramanyam’s composition ‘Saraswati’ in Saraswati raga and Vyasaraya’s composition ‘Krishna Nee Begane Baaro.’ She was accompanied by Skanda on tabla.

Speaking after the concert, Dr. Annapurni Subramaniam said, Science Theatre Festival is organised to set aside the century long misconception about Science and Art being separate and the good response to the event is truly a matter of joy. The communication through Science should be inculcated in everyone, with astrophysics deeply rooted in our culture. The art is a perfect tool to create awareness about these aspects, she noted.

“The hi-tech COSMOS Planetarium is being built in the city that boasts of being the first in the country to have Digistar 7 System and a Domex Screen. It would come in handy in training youngsters in the area of astrophysics,” added Dr. Annapurni Subramaniam.

Science Communicator Nilanjan P. Choudhury said, youngsters should embrace theatre in large numbers, as theatre helps in developing mental stability and shaping a total personality. By keeping the students away from mechanical life, activities should be conducted to create awareness on the core culture, science and other subjects in them. The younger generation is besotted by entertainment, rendering them lazy. Theatre is the only way for children to overcome the malady, Choudhury said.

B.S. Krishnamurthy presented a programme titled ‘Ganitha Kunitha’ and ‘Ganitha Kalika’ replete with information and technologically inspiring session.

The play ‘The Trial of Abdus Salam’ on Nobel Prize winner Dr. Abdus Salam, who was bestowed with the decorated award in Physics for his work on electroweak theory, which unified the weak nuclear force and electromagnetism, was staged by the artistes of Ridhdhi Theatre Troupe, Bengaluru. The play is directed by Nilanjan Choudhury.

Today, there will be a talk on ‘Astronomy and successive dethronement of humans’ (English) by Dr. Niruj Mohan Ramanujam, Head, Outreach Programmes, IIA; ‘Ganitha Kunitha’ by B.S. Krishnamurthy, Mysuru; Sun Spot Viewing, Women in Science and Books Exhibition, 5 pm to 6 pm; Staging of play ‘Hasivu’ by Arivu Ranga, Mysuru, written by Santosh Tamraparni, directed by Praveen Belli.

The COSMOS Planetarium in Mysuru is being built by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics at a site belonging to the University of Mysore. It will be the world’s first tilted dome LED Planetarium. It will function as a hi-tech hub for education, training and up-skilling. It will also bridge the gap between public and astrophysics and organise awareness programmes.

—Dr. Annapurni Subramaniam, Director, Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Bengaluru