Calendars of Navarathri rituals, jumbo entry to Palace released

July 25, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The first batch of nine Dasara elephants will be accorded a traditional welcome at Mysore Palace on Aug. 7 between 12.06 pm and 12.30 pm during the auspicious Abhijin Lagna.

Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara is scheduled to be held for 11 days this year from Sept. 22 to Oct. 2.

In view of the annual festival, Mysore Palace Board is leaving no stone unturned to make preparations beforehand, with the elephants being the major attraction of Jumboo Savari procession, taken out on the last leg of Dasara observed as Vijayadashami.

Deputy Director of Mysore Palace Board T.S. Subramanya said, the preparations are on at the Palace premises to welcome Dasara elephants, with a traditional puja.

The calendar of rituals has been prepared, awaiting for the auspicious time to begin with, he added.

Gajapayana

On Aug. 4, the first batch of nine Dasara elephants will start their traditional Gajapayana from Veeranahosahalli Gate near Hunsur, between 12.34 pm and 12.59 pm during the auspicious Abhijin Lagna. Accordingly, after the conclusion of Dasara, the 14 elephants (including first and second batch) will be starting their return journey from Mysore Palace to various forest camps on Oct. 10 between 11.52 am and 12.20 pm during the auspicious Dhanur Lagna.

Navarathri rituals

From Sept. 22 to Oct. 6, Sharannavaratri Vishwasu Nama Samvatsara puja rituals will be performed to the presiding deity Goddess Chamundeshwari, as per the panchanga (almanac) of the Palace, Vontikoppal and Melukote Panchanga.

Navarathri begins on Sept. 22, with the inauguration of Dasara festivities atop Chamundi Hill, with the puja to Goddess Chamundeshwari and practice of Jayalakshmi Vratacharane between 10.10 am and 10.40 am during the auspicious Vrischika Lagna. Puja will be performed to the Goddess between 7.39 pm and 8.16 pm during the auspicious Mesha Lagna.

Puja rituals from Sept. 23 to Oct. 2: Brahmacharini puja on Sept. 23, Chandraghanta puja on Sept. 24, Kooshmanda puja on Sept. 25, Skanda Matha puja on Sept. 26, Kathyayini puja on Sept. 27, Siddi Dhatri puja on Sept. 28, Saraswathi puja and Kalaratri Mahishasura Samhara on Sept. 29, Durgashtami on Sept. 30, Ayudha Puja, Gaja Ashwadi puja, Hayagreeva puja, Amaludevatha puja and Mahagowri puja on Oct. 1 and Shami Puja, Aparajitadevi Puja on Vijayadashami on Oct. 2.

Chief Minister will perform Nandi Dhwaja puja on Oct. 2, between 1 pm and 1.18 pm, during the auspicious Dhanur Lagna.

The CM & other dignitaries will be offering floral tributes to the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari kept in 750-kg Golden Howdah, between 4.42 pm and 5.06 pm, during the auspicious Kumba Lagna. Chamundeshwari Rathotsava at Chamundi Hill will be held on Oct. 6.