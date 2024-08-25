Eight elephants in first rehearsal of 2024 Dasara Jumboo Savari

August 25, 2024

Kanjan misses out due to stomach infection; advised to rest

Mysore/Mysuru: Two days after they arrived at the Mysore Palace, the Dasara elephants, led by ‘Captain’ (Howdah Elephant) Abhimanyu, participated in the first rehearsal for this year’s Jumboo Savari this morning.

The elephants began their walk from the Mysore Palace premises at 7 am and reached Bannimantap Ground by 9.49 am, with a couple of breaks along the way, as it was their first time walking on the Rajamarga this year.

Being a Sunday, the majestic pachyderms drew significant attention, with tourists and locals pausing along the route to witness the procession.

Many people recorded videos of the elephants on their mobile phones, while others bowed down in devotion. Vendors along Sayyaji Rao Road also offered flowers and fruits to the elephants as they passed by.

One of the Dasara elephants, Kanjan, missed out on participating in the first rehearsal due to a stomach infection. DCF (Wildlife) Dr. I.B. Prabhugowda told Star of Mysore that Kanjan had been advised to rest after receiving treatment.

He stated that the first rehearsal was successful, with all eight elephants, including ‘Ekalavya,’ who is participating in Dasara for the first time, comfortably walking through the Raja Marga. He added that the Forest Department is taking utmost care to ensure the elephants remain healthy during their stay.

To prevent any untoward incidents, the City Police and Forest Department ensured tight security around the elephants, with PCR and Forest Department vehicles positioned at the front and back of the procession.

Personnel equipped with nail removal tools were deployed to remove objects like nails, pins, and metal pieces, preventing potential injuries. Additionally, staff were stationed along the route to watch for glass pieces on the road.

After reaching Bannimantap Grounds, the elephants returned to the Mysore Palace within an hour. They were then bathed, served a sumptuous meal and allowed to relax.