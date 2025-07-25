Rs. 8.91 crore assets seized in Lokayukta raid

July 25, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Lokayukta Police have officially released the details of assets seized during the raid on two officials in city, on the charges of owning assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

The raid on four places belonging to M. Manjunath Swamy, retired Joint Director of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department, has yielded total assets worth Rs. 5.20 crore (Rs.5,20,38,900).

The seized assets include three sites, two houses and four-acre agricultural land worth Rs. 4.45 crore (Rs.4,45,07,000), Rs. 2,27,100 cash, Rs. 46,04,800 worth valuables, Rs. 17,00,000 worth vehicles, Rs. 10,000,00 worth other articles, all totalling Rs. 5,20,38,900.

A case has been registered in this regard at Lokayukta Police Station in Kodagu.

In another raid conducted on B. Venkatram, Zonal Assistant Commissioner, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), searches were conducted at five various places.

Three houses and 2.2 acre agricultural land worth Rs. 2.56 crore (Rs. 2,56,25,000), Rs. 2,01,300 cash, Rs. 37,00,100 worth gold valuables, Rs. 43,60,000 worth vehicles, Rs. 37,72,738 worth household articles, all totalling Rs. 3,71,59,138, have been seized.

A case has been registered in this regard at Lokayukta Police Station, Mysuru.