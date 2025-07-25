State-level Sugama Sangeetha Conference in city on Aug. 2 and 3

July 25, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Karnataka Sugama Sangeetha Parishat in association with Kannada and Culture Department has organised ‘Geethotsava-2025,’ the 19th State-level Sugama Sangeetha (light music) Conference on Aug. 2 and 3 at Kalamandira in city.

Dr. Nagaraj V. Bairy, President, Sugama Sangeetha Parishat, Mysuru Unit, told media persons at Patrakarthara Bhavan recently that more than 300 light music artistes and poets from across the State will participate. Additionally, thousands of Sugama Sangeetha enthusiasts are expected to attend, he said.

The renowned senior light music singer Nagar Srinivas Udupa of Bengaluru has been selected as Conference Chairman.

Minister for Social Welfare and District In-charge Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa will inaugurate the event on Aug. 2 at 10 am.

Y.K. Muddukrishna, President of Sugama Sangeetha Parishat, will preside.

Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy will deliver welcome address. Working President of Sugama Sangeetha Parishat Dr. Kikkeri Krishnamurthy will deliver the keynote address.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar, Secretary of Kannada and Culture Department Dr. Venkatesh, Director of Kannada and Culture Department K.M. Gayathri and Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. P. Shivaraju will be present.

On this occasion, Kavya Sri Award for 2024 will be presented to veteran poet B.R. Lakshman Rao and Bhava Sri Award for the year 2024 will be presented to renowned singer Rathnamala Prakash. For the year 2025, Kavya Sri Award will be presented to renowned poet Dr. Na. Damodara Shetty and Bhava Sri Award to renowned singer K.S. Surekha.

Retired Supreme Court Judge V. Gopalgowda will confer the awards which carry a citation, a memento and a purse of Rs. 10,000 each.

The inaugural session will be followed by rendition of group songs — Bhava Kusuma, Tatva Padagalu, Kaviya Nodi-Kavithe Keli. A concert of film songs penned by renowned poets, dedicated to noted actor and anchor Aparna Vastare and Geetha Sangeeta, during which Nagar Srinivas Udupa will render songs and two of the songs composed by him will be presented by noted singer Archana Udupa.

Valedictory will be held on Aug. 3 at 5.30 pm. Dr. C. Somashekar, President, Sharana Sahitya Parishat, will preside. Nadoja Dr. Hampa Nagarajaiah will deliver valedictory address. Litterateur Dr. C.P. Krishnakumar will be the chief guest.

V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy, Joint Director, Kannada and Culture Department, Maddikere Gopal, President, District Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Raghuram Vajapayee, social worker, Balakrishna Raju, Secretary, Sugama Sangeetha Parishat, Mysuru and N. Bettegowda, Media Advisor, Sugama Sangeetha Parishat, Mysuru, were present at the press meet.