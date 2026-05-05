Dr. Mohan Bhagwat to visit Mysuru on May 7

May 5, 2026

RSS Sarsanghchalak to deliver Golden Jubilee Special Lecture at Suttur Mutt in city

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. Mohan Bhagwat, Sarsanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), will be in city on May 7 to deliver the Golden Jubilee Special Lecture-15 of JSS Mahavidyapeetha at Suttur Mutt in city.

He will deliver a talk on ‘Social Harmony as a Catalyst of National Development’ at 10 am.

On the occasion, he will also release the book ‘Atmano Moksartham Jagat Hitaya Ca’ — 14th Special Lecture Book by Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji will grace the occasion. The event will be telecast on https://www.youtube.com/jssmahavidyapeethaonline/streams

Dr. Mohan Madhukar Bhagwat is one of the prominent socio-cultural leaders of contemporary India. Born in Chandrapur, Maharashtra, on Sept. 14, 1950, he completed his M.Sc in Veterinary Sciences from Panjabrao Agricultural University (now Dr. Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidyapeeth) in 1974. Foregoing the pursuit of higher studies, he embarked upon his journey as a Pracharak of RSS.

Since 2009, Dr. Mohan Bhagwat has been serving as 6th Sarsanghchalak of RSS.