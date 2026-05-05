Flyover, Highway expansion projects: 561 trees to be axed
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Flyover, Highway expansion projects: 561 trees to be axed

May 5, 2026
  • National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) seeks approval from Forest Department
  • Public may submit objections within two days

Mysore/Mysuru: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has sought permission to cut 561 trees in Mysuru city for a series of road infrastructure projects, including a flyover near the old tollgate on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway and the widening of roads towards Nanjangud and T. Narasipur.

The Forest Department has acknowledged the request and invited objections from the public, which can be submitted within two days (by 5.30 pm on May 7) through e-mail                                  [email protected] or post or in person.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (Territorial) K. Paramesh told Star of Mysore that the Department is following due process by seeking public opinion.

“All objections received will be examined and placed before the Government. Action will be taken based on the Government’s decision,” he said.

Work on the four-lane flyover at the Kempegowda Circle (Manipal Hospital Junction) is already progressing, with large concrete pillars coming up along the Outer Ring Road.

However, trees along stretches leading to Siddiquinagar, Bannimantap and Fountain Circle have been identified as obstructions. As many as 350 trees have been marked for removal in connection with this project.

According to officials, this includes 19 trees on the Siddiquinagar-Fountain Circle stretch, 256 trees and saplings within Bannimantap Park, 52 trees along the Outer Ring Road divider towards Hunsur and 20 trees along the Ring Road towards Mahadevapura (Bannur). Among these are three sandalwood trees, while the rest belong to other species.

N’gud & T.N. Pur Roads

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Separately, NHAI has sought clearance to remove trees along Nanjangud & T. Narasipur roads as part of widening works on National Highway 766. On Nanjangud stretch, 15 trees have been identified. 11 near TVS Circle at Kadakola and four near Mandakalli. On T. Narasipur stretch, a total of 196 trees are proposed to be cut at various locations. This includes 26 trees near Varuna Circle, 110 trees along both sides of the road between Duddagere and Puttegoudanahundi, and 60 trees near M.C. Hundi.

In all, proposals cover three stretches and involve the removal of 561 trees.

Objections invited

Acting on the requests, the Forest Department has initiated the process under Section 8(3)(VII) of Karnataka Tree Preservation Act, 1976 (as amended in 2014), and is inviting public objections before taking a final decision.

To facilitate submissions, a complaint box has been placed at the office of the Range Forest Officer (RFO) at Forest Bhavan in Ashokapuram.

Objections can also be sent by post to the Tree Officer and Range Forest Officer, Mysuru Regional Division, Aranya Bhavan, Ashokapuram, Mysuru – 570008 or via e-mail to:                    [email protected]

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