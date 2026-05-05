Eight trees felled for Open Gym at Park

May 5, 2026

Parisara Ulisi Samiti complains to MCC Zonal Office-5 Development Officer; seeks action against errant officials

Mysore/Mysuru: Parisara Ulisi Samiti has complained to the Development Officer of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Zonal Office-5 in Hebbal, demanding stringent action against the officers involved in the cutting of eight trees and removing the fence of the park next to Basava Samiti on 8th Main Road, Vijayanagar 1st Stage in city, to install equipment to set up Open Gym at the park.

In his memorandum, Parisara Ulisi Samiti Member Kiran has stated that, the Samiti had taken up works on enhancing the greenery at the park for the past two years, by planting saplings. Now the trees have been cut down in the name of development, which is a matter of concern.

According to Parks, Play-fields and Open Spaces (Preservation and Regulation) Act, 1985, huge concrete works are prohibited. While there is a Supreme Court ruling, restricting any concretisation works in parks lesser than 5-acre area, the parks above 5-acre can have only one room built in the dimension of 10×10 feet, besides providing facilities to water the plants and trees at the park.

Despite complaining against the officers, some of whom are resorting to build a concrete jungle at the parks, no action has been taken yet, Kiran has stated in his memorandum.