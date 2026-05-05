‘Rs. 5 crore scam at Mysore Varsity’

May 5, 2026

Syndicate Member Dr. T.R. Chandrashekar warns of pressing for Lokayukta probe against Vice-Chancellor, Registrar (Evaluation) and former Finance Officer

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. T.R. Chandrashekar, Syndicate Member, University of Mysore, has alleged Rs. 5 crore scam in the tenders invited to supply materials towards providing basic infrastructural facilities and the purchase of equipment for Moulya Bhavan (Evaluation Block), at the Varsity.

In a press release, Dr. Chandrashekar had flagged concern over the irregularities, at a time when the Varsity is plagued by financial crisis, finding it difficult to pay the salary of staff. The tender has been approved without seeking the consent of either Syndicate Meeting or the Registrar, in violation of law. He has blamed Vice-Chancellor Prof. N.K. Lokanath, Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. N. Nagaraja and other officers, of being hand in glove in carrying out the irregularities.

A tender for Rs. 4.9 crore (Rs. 4,97,25,000) had been invited for creating Information Technology (IT) related infrastructural facilities and purchase of equipment, to assess the digital value at Moulya Bhavan. Despite not having any legal authority, both Registrar Prof. Nagaraja and Prof. R.S. Umakanth, who is under suspension, had called for expression of interest.

Moreover, VC Prof. Lokanath himself had granted powers to the Registrar and others to go ahead with tender process, without bringing the same to the notice of Registrar (Administration) of the Varsity. Besides, the VC had instructed the then Finance Officer K.S. Rekha, to sanction the tender amount of Rs. 4.97 crore, said Dr. Chandrashekar, citing available documents.

“When I raised the issue related to the tender, during the Syndicate Meeting held on Oct. 9, 2025, it led to a heated debate. It was resolved at the meeting to video record the pandemonium witnessed during the meeting,” recalled Chandrashekar.

In another instance, on March 30, 2026, Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. Nagaraja had called a tender for Rs. 18.5 lakh for the printing and supply of answer sheets. Despite the Varsity having its own printing press, the tender was awarded to a private agency, alleged Dr. Chandrashekar.

Even though Registrar (Administration) M.K. Savitha had raised her objection to such practices, she kept mum later, without taking action within the legal ambit, said Dr. Chandrashekar.

He warned of complaining to the Governor, Higher Education Minister Dr. M.C. Sudhakar and Lokayukta, demanding a probe against Prof. Lokanath, Prof. Nagaraju and Rekha, if the tenders were not cancelled at the earliest.