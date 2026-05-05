SVYM hosts ‘Swaraanubhuthi 2026’ to raise funds for palliative care

May 5, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement (SVYM) hosted ‘Swaraanubhuthi 2026,’ a musical evening dedicated to its palliative care programme at Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) Convocation Hall in Muktagangothri campus on Sunday.

The event brought together renowned artistes, caregivers, well-wishers and the community in a shared commitment to support individuals and families living with life-limiting illnesses in order to enhance their dignity and quality of life.

The evening commenced with an introduction by the anchors, followed by an invocation and a welcome address by SVYM CEO Savitha Sulugodu.

Savitha highlighted the urgent need to broadbase palliative care services across the country stating that less than 5% of the approximately 85 lakh individuals needing palliative care were able to access it in our country.

A short film on SVYM’s four-decade journey of serving the underserved across the dimensions of health, education and livelihoods, along with a dedicated segment on its palliative care initiatives, helped set the context and underscored the importance of care that goes beyond cure.

This was followed by an address by SVYM Founder and NITI Aayog Full-time Member Dr. R. Balasubramaniam, who reiterated the organisation’s vision of ensuring dignity and compassion for individuals facing life-limiting conditions.

He further emphasised that ‘Swaraanubhuthi’ held a deep and significant meaning that went to the core of who and what we are, our commitment to society and the belief in the goodness inherent in all.

The musical event featured performances by playback singers Vijay Prakash and Anuradha Bhat. The duo presented some of the popular songs including ‘Jai Ho…’, ‘Bombe Heluthaithe…’, ‘Singara Siriye…’, ‘Belageddu Yara Mukhava Naanu Nodide…’ among others.

A particularly moving segment of the evening featured personal narratives shared by patients and caregivers, offering poignant insights into the challenges faced by families and the transformative impact of palliative care support.

Funds raised through the event will support the expansion and strengthening of palliative care services, enabling greater access to compassionate, dignified care for those in need and helping build a wider network of trained caregivers across regions.