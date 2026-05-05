BJP’s emphatic victory in 3 States, party workers celebrate in city

May 5, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Buoyed by the party’s emphatic victory in three States, BJP workers celebrated the victory in city by bursting crackers and distributing sweets among the public yesterday.

The BJP workers, who began gathering in front of the party office in Chamarajapuram as soon as the poll results started pouring out by noon, with the BJP headed towards a massive victory in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry, raised slogans hailing PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President Nitin Nabin and other top party leaders.

Addressing the party workers, MLA T.S. Srivatsa said, the BJP has recorded a historic win in West Bengal as well as in Assam and Puducherry. With this outstanding victory, the BJP has ended 15 years of misrule in Bengal, he said adding that the voters have taught a fitting lesson to TMC leader Mamata Banerjee who always acted against the Constitution.

Hailing the efforts of PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President Nitin Nabin and other leaders, Srivatsa said that the Bengal results will see a repeat in Karnataka too as the people of the State are fed up with maladministration of the Congress party.

Srivatsa attributed the Congress victory in the by-polls to two Assembly segments of the State, to a sympathy wave. Also, it is a general trend that the ruling dispensation will win the by-polls, he added.

City BJP President L.Nagendra too addressed the party workers. BJP District President K.N. Subbanna, Party Spokesperson M.A. Mohan, former Mayor Shivakumar, leaders Cable Mahesh, Mirle Srinivas Gowda, Dr. E.C. Ningaraj Gowda, Mangala Somashekar and others were present.