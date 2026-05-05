Schools to re-open on May 29, admissions end on June 30

May 5, 2026

Bengaluru: The Department of School Education and Literacy has released an official academic calendar for the year 2026-27 stating that all government, aided and un-aided schools will re-open on May 29.

The present summer holidays will end on May 28. Schools have been directed to complete the admission process by June 30.

The first half of the academic year will be held from May 29 to Oct. 2 and the second half will start from Oct. 22 after about 18-day Dasara holiday and will continue up to April 2027.

A special campaign to bring back school drop-outs (aged 6 to 18 years) will also be launched at Village, Gram Panchayat and District-levels.