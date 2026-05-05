‘OTP must for 5-kg Free Trade LPG’

May 5, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Effective from today (May 5), it is mandatory to provide One Time Password (OTP) to obtain 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinder, with the period of booking for refill restricted to 10 days.

LPG Distributors Association of India (LDAI) State President Mehul J. Patel told Star of Mysore, earlier it was not mandatory to provide OTP for the supply of 5-kg FTL. Now, the OTP has been made compulsory by the prominent three oil supply companies HP, Indane and Bharat Gas, only to check the misuse associated with it.

The FTL cylinder is supplied to migrant labourers, tea stalls and students, but now, apart from regulating the supplies, the agencies should adequately maintain the records related to its stock.

That apart, the oil companies have warned of taking action against agencies and delivery boys, if the LPG cylinders are supplied to the old address of the consumers against their changed addresses. As per rules, the cylinders cannot be supplied to the previous addresses of the consumers.

The other norms in place to regulate the supply and use of domestic cylinders are as follows: Mandatory submission of Aadhaar card details of consumers to the agency, along with e-KYC. Without Aadhaar, no new gas connection will be provided. Those having Piped Natural Gas (PNG) facility should cancel the LPG connection. The consumers should be residing in the same address mentioned in application and the registered cell number should be that of the consumer. There is no provision to issue refill on the basis of cell number of other family members of the consumer.

Most importantly, all the three oil companies have instructed the agencies not to supply 19-kg cylinders to wedding ceremonies for now. The supply of such cylinders should be on priority to as follows; A- Hospitals, B- Educational Institutions and hostels, ii- Government agencies, canteens at Airports, Railway Station and bus stands, KMF (Nandini) and Indira Canteens; iii- Restaurant, dhaba and hotels, canteens at factories and industries; iv- Food processing industries, agriculture related sectors and other fields.