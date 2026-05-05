Cartoon expo on War and Peace  held

May 5, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of World Cartoonists Day, a day-long cartoon expo under the theme ‘War and Peace’ by Star of Mysore Cartoonist & Fulbrighter M.V. Nagendra Babu (Banter Babu) was held under the aegis of Banter Babu Publications at Mysore Art Gallery on Ramanuja Road here today.

Speaking after inaugurating the expo, Congress leader and former Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman H.V. Rajeev said that each cartoon at the expo throws light on the incidents taking place in the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Pointing out that expo has many caricatures on women’s reservation, Gulf crisis and many other contemporary happenings around us, he said that the expo also lampoons the politicians who take shelter under caste and creed for winning elections.

Social Worker Dr. K. Raghuram Vajpayee, who spoke after releasing a poster of the cartoon expo’s super hero ‘Amphiman’, said the expo advocates the need for a stop to wars and return of peace to the entire world.

Senior Painter and Sculptor L. Shivalingappa, who is also the Founder of Mysore Art Gallery, presided.

Mysuru District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Maddikere Gopal, Banter Babu Publications Executive Committee Member K.R. Yoganarasimhan, Secretary R. Chakrapani, Convener N. Ananth and others were present.