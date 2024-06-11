Dasara elephant Ashwathama dies

June 11, 2024

Was electrocuted after it touched a solar fence which had come in contact with a power cable

Mysore/Mysuru: Ashwathama (37), the Dasara elephant, was electrocuted after it came in contact with the solar fence near Bheemana Katte Elephant camp in Nagarahole this morning. Ashwathama was left for grazing in the forest when it touched the solar fence.

It is learnt that a live power cable had come in contact with the metal solar fence resulting in power flowing in the fence when the elephant accidentally touched it and was electrocuted.

DCF Harsha Kumar Chikkanaragunda, along with Veterinarian Dr. Ramesh and staff, who rushed to the spot, conducted an inspection. Captured in 2017 for creating havoc at Sakleshpur and surrounding places in Hassan district, elephant ‘Ashwathama,’ who was tamed, displayed calm behaviour, participated in Dasara celebrations for the first time in 2021 and again in 2022.With slender tusks and attractive features, Ashwathama, had the ability to be the Golden Howdah carrying elephant in future.

A wild elephant then, Ashwathama was creating havoc by raiding agricultural field and destroying standing crops at Sakleshpur and surrounding places in Hassan district. Farmers and the public, had urged the Forest Department to capture him.

The Forest Department authorities with the help of combing specialist Abhimanyu, Arjuna and other tamed elephants, captured Ashwathama and shifted him to Dodda Harave Elephant Camp, where it was tamed. Dr. Ramesh was conducting post-mortem, when we went to the press.