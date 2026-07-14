Dasara Kambala 2026: Track work, trial runs after July 20

July 14, 2026

Mysuru Dasara has evolved with Yuva Dasara, laser shows, air shows: Kambala Committee Chairman

Mysuru: Construction of the ‘kare’ (buffalo race track) for the proposed Mysuru Dasara Kambala will begin after July 20, followed by trial runs with buffaloes to familiarise people with the event, Puttur MLA Ashok Kumar Rai, who is the Chairman of the Mysuru and Bengaluru Kambala Committee, has said.

Speaking to reporters in Puttur yesterday, Rai said preliminary site-clearing work had already begun and that a ‘Kare Muhurtha’ would be performed after receiving prasadam from Kukke Subramanya Temple and Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada and Sri Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru.

15-acre parking area

According to Ashok Rai, elaborate arrangements are being planned for the event, including parking facilities spread over nearly 15 acres, spectator galleries and stalls to ensure the convenience of visitors.

Claiming that the proposal had received a positive response in Mysuru, Rai said opposition to the event was largely politically motivated.

He also claimed that several residents of Mysuru, including BJP supporters, had welcomed the move to organise Kambala during the Dasara festivities.

Describing Kambala as an age-old cultural tradition, Rai said those opposing its inclusion lacked an understanding of the sport and its heritage. He noted that Mysuru Dasara itself had evolved over the years with the addition of events such as Yuva Dasara, laser shows, air shows and orchestral performances while retaining its traditional character.

Not altering traditions

Referring to the success of Bengaluru Kambala, Rai said the event had attracted large crowds, reflecting the growing popularity of the coastal folk sport. Organising Kambala during Mysuru Dasara, he added, would enable lakhs of visitors, including foreign tourists, to witness the traditional buffalo race.

Rai maintained that the proposal was not intended to alter the customs and traditions of Mysuru Dasara, which would continue to be celebrated in accordance with Mysore Palace traditions.

He also said Kambala would not impose a significant financial burden on State Government and expressed confidence that event would add to the grandeur of world-famous Mysuru Dasara celebrations.