‘Dasara Padagalu’ programme at BVB Mysuru on Nov. 15

November 13, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of its 159th Cultural Outreach Programme, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB), Mysuru, in association with BVB Bengaluru and Infosys Foundation, Bengaluru, has organised ‘Dasara Padagalu’ by Vid. Puttur Narasimha Nayak and team at BVB auditorium in Vijayanagar on Nov. 15 at 6 pm.

He will be accompanied by Raghavendra Joshi on tabla, Ganesh Bhat on keyboard and Venkatesh Purohith on side rhythm.

PROFILE

Renowned Music Director and Playback Singer Puttur Narasimha Nayak has been one of Karnataka’s most versatile and respected musical icons for over five decades.

Beginning his career at the young age of 12 in 1971, he has since performed in more than 5,000 concerts across India and abroad.

Puttur Narasimha Nayak has lent his melodious voice to over 10,000 devotional songs across major Indian languages — Kannada, Hindi, Sanskrit, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Konkani and Tulu — becoming the first singer from Karnataka to achieve this milestone.

He is a singer who has revolutionised the field of devotional music from 1981 to 2013, a span of 38 years.

His outstanding contribution lies in reviving the Bhakti Movement compositions of saints from Karnataka and India. He has composed music for nearly 1,200 songs, ensuring their recording and reach to the masses — of which over 500 have become immensely popular.

His contributions also extend to light music (Sugama Sangeetha), folk and playback singing for more than 40 films.

Beyond performance, he has dedicated his life to training young musicians through workshops in India and the US, without expecting any monetary returns.

An ‘A’ Grade artiste of Akashvani and Doordarshan, Puttur Narasimha Nayak has performed at prestigious events like Mysore Dasara, Hampi Utsav, Karavali Utsav and Vishwa Kannada Sammelana.

He has many awards to his credit including Rajyotsava Award (Government of Karnataka), Karnataka Sangeetha Nritya Academy Lifetime Achievement Award, Aryabhatta Award, Gayakara Nayaka Award (Kannada Koota, USA), Haridasa Sangeetha Ratna Award (Gulbarga Haridasa Pratishtana), Konkani Sahitya Academy Award and Awards from Kannada Associations in Singapore, Bahrain, Sharjah and the US.