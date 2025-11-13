Tiger cub rescued; shifted to Bannerghatta

November 13, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: An eight-month-old male tiger cub, which was being spotted in Yelwal, Mysuru and at various villages in Hunsur taluk, has been rescued by the Forest Department on Nov. 11 night and has been shifted to the rehabilitation Centre at Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru.

This male cub was being spotted along with its mother and two other cubs at Yelwal, Aloka Road and near RMP on the outskirts of city and also at villages in Hunsur taluk. The cub had got separated from its mother and was spotted moving alone near villages since last week following which a team of officials from Hunsur Wildlife Sub-Division, Elephant Task Force and Leopard Task Force personnel and staff from Mysuru Division began to conduct combing operations to rescue the cub.

Meanwhile, villagers informed the Forest officials that the tiger cub was found wandering near Doddakadanahalli, Chikkakadanahalli, Ratnahalli, Halekamanakoppal, Hosakamanakoppal and Eerappanakoppal of Bilikere hobli in Hunsur taluk, following which camera traps were installed in over 30 locations and thermal drone was also deployed to trace the cub besides placing three to four cages to trap the cub.

The cub, which was suffering from hunger, got the scent of meat, which was placed inside a cage near Eerappanakoppal-Hosakamanakoppal villages, walked into the cage and got trapped.

As the cub had grown weak, it was shifted to the rehabilitation centre at Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Forest Department, with the help of a thermal drone camera, is monitoring the area to trace the mother and two other cubs, besides asking the villagers to inform Forest Dept. if they spot the tigress and her cubs.

Hunsur Division DCF Fayazuddin, Mysuru Wildlife Division DCF Dr. I.B. Prabhu Gowda, Mysuru DCF K. Paramesh and others took part in the operation.