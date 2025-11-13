Forest Dept. to take stern action against those creating fake news
Forest Dept. to take stern action against those creating fake news

November 13, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The Forest Dept. has issued stern warning against those creating fake news by using Artificial Intelligence (AI) images and videos of wild animals which was unnecessarily creating panic among the villagers.

In a press release, the Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) of Hediyala Sub-Division in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district stated that the Forest Department conducted combing operations where tigers were spotted at several villages coming under Bandipur Tiger Reserve, rescued them and shifted to rehabilitation centres.

But still there were reports of tiger sighting on social media following which the Forest Department officials inspected the places but did not find any clues pertaining to tiger sighting, the press note said and added that some miscreants had created images of tigers using AI and spreading fake news on social media that tigers have moved into the villages which was creating panic and sense of fear among the villagers.

The ACF stated that spreading of fake news is a crime as per the law and stern action will be taken against those spreading fake news.

