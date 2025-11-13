Children’s Day celebrations: Free entry to Mysuru Zoo, Dasara Exhibition for kids tomorrow

November 13, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: In view of Children’s Day celebrations in commemoration of the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, tomorrow (Nov. 14), school children will be allowed free entry to Mysuru Zoo and Dasara Exhibition.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Mysuru Zoo Executive Director P. Anusha said that children aged below 12 years are given free entry to the Zoo from 8.30 am to 12 noon tomorrow marking Children’s Day. They should come in uniform and carry ID card with them, she added.

Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Chairman Ayub Khan said that, like every year, this year too entry to Dasara Expo is free for children up to High School tomorrow from 11 am to 5 pm.

“Children will be given warm welcome at the entrance and 10 sacks of groundnut, 600-kg orange, biscuits and 3,000 ice-creams will be distributed on the occasion. Also, rice bath and curd rice will be provided. Children should be in uniform and also carry ID card,” he said.

Stating that 3-4 select games in the Amusement Park will be allowed for free, he said that a 50% discount will be provided on pani puni, churmuri and Delhi papad purchase. The informative Government stalls at the Expo, which normally opens after 3 pm everyday, will be open from 11 am itself tomorrow so that children can visit all the stalls, he added.

KEA Chairman said that a meeting was held with DDPI and BEOs to ask PE teachers to accompany school children visiting the Dasara Exhibition, keeping their safety in mind.