Dasara: Terracotta Sculpture Camp inaugurated at CAVA

September 3, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Veteran critic of visual arts K.V. Subramanyam has said, the artefacts made out of terracotta (sand/ baked earth) is a medium, which is closer to the common man.

He was speaking after inaugurating Terracotta Sculpture Camp, organised by Dasara Fine Arts and Handicrafts Sub-Committee in association with Karnataka Lalithakala Academy, as part of forthcoming Dasara, at the premises of Chamarajendra Government College of Visual Arts (CAVA) in Siddarthanagar.

The camp will be held from Sept.3 to 8 and Sept. 22 to 28.

Elaborating on the pre-requisite qualities to become an artist, Subramanyam said, the artist should mainly possess the historical consciousness to define the past, present and the future. While sculpting an artefact, a check should be conducted on similar artefacts produced in the past. If it turns out to be true, without making any hasty decisions, the artist should have a closer look of the artefact and sculpt as per his own visualisation that shall definitely produce a novel artefact with a striking difference.

One derives extreme happiness when he or she makes an artefact or sees the same, which is closer to life. The life built on arts should be led in a better way, with an understanding of how many artists in the past have made fine contributions to the realm, advised Subramanyam.

Chairman of Karnataka Lalithakala Academy M.C. Ramesh, Deputy Special Officer of Dasara Fine Arts and Handicrafts Sub-Committee A. Devaraju, Working President Nirmala Mathapati, who is also the Administrative Officer of CAVA, Secretary K. Raghavendra and Director of Terracotta Sculpture Camp Ullaskar De were present.

Replication of Mysore Style paintings is a complaint that is regularly heard. Though it is true, there definitely would be notable differences in the composition of colours. Even if 50 artists are involved in painting a common subject, there won’t be any similarities. —K.V. Subramanyam, Visual arts critic