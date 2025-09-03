Over 10 trees axed in CSRTI Director’s official residence premises
News

Over 10 trees axed in CSRTI Director’s official residence premises

September 3, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: While Government Departments are tasked to spread the message of conservation and protection of trees and environment, over 10 trees have been allegedly axed at the premises of the official residence of the Central Sericultural Research & Training Institute (CSRTI) Director on JLB Road in city.

In April this year, 40 fully grown shade-giving trees were felled overnight by the MCC on Hyder Ali Road between Venkatalingaiah Circle (SP Office Circle) and the Kalikamba Temple for road widening works resulting in hundreds of concerned Mysureans staging protest, candle light vigil to mourn the death of the trees and now, CSRTI, a Central Government undertaking, has felled over 10 trees.

The premises, where the trees were felled, houses the official residence of the CSRTI Director. It is learnt that the Director changes once in two years and it is also said that no Director has stayed here and the structure resembles a haunted house now.

Public, who observed the tree stumps, said: “When no one stays here, what was the need to chop down the fully grown trees, when these trees were not troubling anyone. This is how the Central Govt. institution, which is supposed to spread the message of conservation works.”

Not chopped, but pruned !

When a clarification was sought from CSRTI officials on the felling of trees, CSRTI Media Co-ordinator Ramakrishna told Star of Mysore this morning that the trees have not been chopped off but pruned.

Recent News
ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching