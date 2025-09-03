Over 10 trees axed in CSRTI Director’s official residence premises

September 3, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: While Government Departments are tasked to spread the message of conservation and protection of trees and environment, over 10 trees have been allegedly axed at the premises of the official residence of the Central Sericultural Research & Training Institute (CSRTI) Director on JLB Road in city.

In April this year, 40 fully grown shade-giving trees were felled overnight by the MCC on Hyder Ali Road between Venkatalingaiah Circle (SP Office Circle) and the Kalikamba Temple for road widening works resulting in hundreds of concerned Mysureans staging protest, candle light vigil to mourn the death of the trees and now, CSRTI, a Central Government undertaking, has felled over 10 trees.

The premises, where the trees were felled, houses the official residence of the CSRTI Director. It is learnt that the Director changes once in two years and it is also said that no Director has stayed here and the structure resembles a haunted house now.

Public, who observed the tree stumps, said: “When no one stays here, what was the need to chop down the fully grown trees, when these trees were not troubling anyone. This is how the Central Govt. institution, which is supposed to spread the message of conservation works.”

Not chopped, but pruned !

When a clarification was sought from CSRTI officials on the felling of trees, CSRTI Media Co-ordinator Ramakrishna told Star of Mysore this morning that the trees have not been chopped off but pruned.