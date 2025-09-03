28-day Sericulture training begins at CSRTI

September 3, 2025

30 candidates from seven countries undergo hands-on training in mulberry silkworm rearing

Mysore/Mysuru: The 28-day training programme on ‘Sericulture and Silk Industry,’ organised at Central Sericultural Research and Training Institute (CSRTI) in city, under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC), an initiative sponsored by Government of India, began this morning.

A total of 30 candidates from seven countries, including Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Philippines, Cuba, Tanzania and Thailand, are taking part in the training programme to be held till Sept. 30.

The trainees will undergo hands-on training in mulberry silkworm rearing and will be exposed to latest technologies developed by Central Silk Board (CSB)-CSRTI. They will also be visiting progressive sericulture farmers, allied sectors of sericulture in and around Mysuru.

Speaking on the occasion, International Sericulture Commission Assistant Secretary Padmanav Nayak said, a total of 132 people from 22 countries had undergone training at the institute since 2013 and added that this was the 7th batch of training programme.

He also added that apart from training programme, the trainees will also be introduced to Mysuru city’s culture and heritage.

Central Sericultural Research and Training Institute (CSRTI) Mysuru Director Dr. P. Deepa and CSB Director (Tech) Dr. S. Manthira Moorthy were present on the occasion.