Tree falls, road blocked after truck collision

September 3, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: A tree got uprooted and fell across Seshadri Iyer Road after a truck hit the tree yesterday.

The truck, after unloading Railway goods at about 2 pm yesterday, was proceeding via Seshadri Iyer Road towards Sayyaji Rao Road to join the Outer Ring Road, when the top portion of the truck hit the already bent Gulmohar tree resulting in the tree getting uprooted and falling across Seshadri Iyer Road. Luckily, no loss of life or damage to property took place.

It is learnt that the roots of the tree had weakened and when the truck’s top hit the tree, it got uprooted. While the tree fell across the road, its branches covered the truck making it difficult for the driver to either go forward or reverse it causing traffic jam on the road for over an hour. MCC staff, who reached the spot, cleared the fallen tree and made way for smooth flow of traffic.